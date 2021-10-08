CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 265.99 ($3.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £775.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.41. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 348.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.80.

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 102 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

