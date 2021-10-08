CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,283,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $202.11 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day moving average of $206.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.