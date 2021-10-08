Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CDAK opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $351.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,435 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.