CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CohBar by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

CWBR stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.81.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

