Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $37,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424,735 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $7,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,927,000 after buying an additional 101,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $89.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

