Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 300.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRHC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

