Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cohu posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,354,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth $25,357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cohu has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

