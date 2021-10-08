Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Colfax has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Colfax by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Colfax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Colfax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

