Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Sportswear has outpaced the industry, year to date. The company has been gaining on its solid direct-to-consumer e-commerce business, which remained a driver in second-quarter 2021. During the quarter, earnings and sales grew year over year and cruised past the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by strong fundamental business revival, along with better-than-expected performance in U.S. wholesale and the DTC brick & mortar businesses. DTC e-commerce sales continued to rise, with consumers’ increased preference for online shopping. Certainly, Columbia Sportswear is well positioned to gain from the existing consumer and outdoor patterns. Despite witnessing escalated ocean freight costs and pandemic-led supply-chain bottlenecks, management raised its top- and bottom-line guidance, though it trimmed the gross margin view.”

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

COLM stock opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.