Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.07. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. 1,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.74. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

