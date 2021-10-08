Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.15.

Commerzbank stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

