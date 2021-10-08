Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $76.10 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $2.6168 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.58%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

