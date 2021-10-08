Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,757 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after acquiring an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist reduced their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

