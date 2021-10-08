Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 104.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

