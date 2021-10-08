Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

