Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,656 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

