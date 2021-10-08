Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 282.93 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $5,460,548. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

