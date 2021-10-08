Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 21,162 TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YTPG opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

