Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys New Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after buying an additional 417,207 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 518,531 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,906,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

