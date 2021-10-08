Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 25,000 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JUGGU. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,809,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000.

JUGGU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

