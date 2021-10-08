Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 30,000 Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSKYU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,994,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Shares of BSKYU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSKYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.