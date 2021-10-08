Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $182,000 Investment in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $75,615,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 38.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,037,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after acquiring an additional 563,993 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $35,673,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CAN opened at $6.64 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

