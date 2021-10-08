Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $482,000 Investment in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMGM. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,820,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,374,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ PMGM opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.