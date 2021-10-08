Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 25,659 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.