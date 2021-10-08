Comparing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MiMedx Group and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19% Antares Pharma 37.73% 16.55% 9.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MiMedx Group and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 164.71%. Antares Pharma has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 90.37%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.68 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -7.73 Antares Pharma $149.60 million 3.95 $56.20 million $0.06 58.00

Antares Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats MiMedx Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

