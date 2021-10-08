Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $604.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

