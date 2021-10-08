Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 69,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,173. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.