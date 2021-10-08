Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.
Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.10. 81,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,173. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.
In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
