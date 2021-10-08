Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.10. 81,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,173. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

