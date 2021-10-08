ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $100.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $72.86 and last traded at $71.73, with a volume of 11265079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.
About ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
