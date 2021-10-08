ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $100.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $72.86 and last traded at $71.73, with a volume of 11265079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

