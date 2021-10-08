Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ED. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

