Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $38.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.81.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

CLR traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. 76,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

