Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $53.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Continental Resources stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

