Contrasting CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CBRE Group alerts:

94.2% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.84% 20.78% 8.51% Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBRE Group and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $23.83 billion 1.39 $751.99 million $3.27 30.17 Rafael $4.91 million 121.94 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBRE Group and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group currently has a consensus price target of $81.60, indicating a potential downside of 17.27%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Rafael.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services. The Global Workplace Solutions Segment provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based outsourcing services globally for occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, project management and transaction services (leasing and sales). The Real Estate Investments Segment comprises of investment management services provided globally, development services in the United States and United Kingdom and a service designed to help property occupiers and owners meet the growing demand for flexible office space solutions on a global basis. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.