Contrasting Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flux Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Flux Power
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Flux Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Flux Power
|$26.26 million
|3.30
|-$12.79 million
|($1.08)
|-5.02
|Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|-$2.49 million
|N/A
|N/A
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.
Profitability
This table compares Flux Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Flux Power
|-60.55%
|-190.10%
|-72.38%
|Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
30.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Flux Power beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Flux Power Company Profile
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
