Contrasting Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fiverr International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 3 0 2.38

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $231.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.13%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $46.91, indicating a potential upside of 96.68%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 34.41 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,070.35 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 1.99 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -20.21

Fiverr International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -30.27% -34.79% -8.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

