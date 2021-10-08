Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Shares Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. 854,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

