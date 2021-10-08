Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Shares Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. 854,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

