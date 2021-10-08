Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,167 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 2.0% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Copart were worth $126,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.31. 17,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,082. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.16. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,278,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.