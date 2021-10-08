Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,400 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 795,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 957,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Core & Main stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

