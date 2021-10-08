Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Sells $488,855.50 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CRTX opened at $90.00 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

