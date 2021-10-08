Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) Insider Neil Chatfield Acquires 10,000 Shares

Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) insider Neil Chatfield acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.09 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of A$30,900.00 ($22,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Costa Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Costa Group’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.