Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 15,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

