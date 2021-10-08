Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Coupa Software stock opened at $227.14 on Friday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.40. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,481,738 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

