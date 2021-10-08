Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €75.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €56.88 ($66.92) on Monday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is €56.12 and its 200 day moving average is €56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.