Cowen Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $72.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

