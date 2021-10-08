Cowen Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $29.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.11 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after purchasing an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

