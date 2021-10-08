Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.
NYSE:BUD opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
