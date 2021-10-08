Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE:BUD opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

