Critical Comparison: Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) & Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Isos Acquisition and Dover Motorsports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Isos Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Isos Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Dover Motorsports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.33 $7.48 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Isos Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 31.55% 23.65% 18.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Isos Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

