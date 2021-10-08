CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,015 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $249.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.19 and its 200-day moving average is $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of -301.06 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

