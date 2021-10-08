Crust Price Hits $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001439 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00094198 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00749307 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.